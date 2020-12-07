Colorado's Jarek Broussard named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after 300-yard performance at Arizona

For the second time this season, Jarek Broussard wins Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors following his 301-yard performance in Colorado's 24-13 win at Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 5. Broussard is now the fourth in CU history to rush for 300 yards in a single game and also becomes the fourth player since 1996 in the FBS to rush for 100-plus yards in his first four career games. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Colorado football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.