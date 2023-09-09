Colorado's Deion Sanders slept in office before Nebraska game: 'Wanted to see the transformation'

Colorado's season-opening 45-42 win over TCU put the college football world on notice to what coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes were capable of.

This week, No. 22 Colorado got the primetime treatment for their matchup with Nebraska. "Big Noon Kickoff" took the trip to Boulder, Colorado, after the Buffaloes' win over TCU last week in Fort Worth, Texas. A number of famous faces made their way to Boulder for the game, including Terrell Owens, the Wu-Tang Clan and Stephen A. Smith.

LIVE: Deion Sanders, Colorado host Nebraska football in home opener

But Sanders is keeping his focus on rebuilding the team and building the Colorado program back up. In a live interview on the show, Sanders revealed that he slept in his office the night before the game.

Why Deion Sanders slept in his office before Colorado vs. Nebraska

"I wanted to wake up and see the stadium," Sanders said. "I wanted to wake up and feel it. I wanted to see it empty and then see the transformation. It's pretty much what we're doing."

"I slept in my office. I wanted to wake up and see the stadium." @DeionSanders shares where he slept ahead of today's Big Noon Saturday game between @CUBuffsFootball and Nebraska ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iDprUNBTco — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023

Sanders rebuilt the Colorado program this offseason, bringing in 86 new players between recruits and transfers. Only 10 scholarship players remain from 2022. The Buffaloes won just one game last year, ending as one of the worst teams in college football.

Sanders' transformation after being hired from Jackson State paid off in the first game of the year against TCU and is paying off in fan support. Colorado announced that four games have sold out already this season: Nebraska, Colorado State, USC and Stanford. The 2023 season is just the seventh in school history with four sellout games, and the first since 1996.

Colorado-Nebraska was one of the most intense rivalries in college football when both programs were perennially in the top ten in the 90s, and now Sanders and the Buffaloes are trying to bring that same energy back into the program in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Deion Sanders slept in Colorado football office before Nebraska game