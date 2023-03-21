Colorado's Deion Sanders sets high expectations for spring practice
Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders addressed the media as the Buffaloes get underway for spring practice.
The most hyped spring football season in Colorado Buffaloes history got underway Sunday under new coach Deion Sanders.
Former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders tells why he left Jackson State football to go to Colorado. The spring football game is sold out and on TV
Three months after Deion Sanders left Jackson State football for Colorado, T.C. Taylor holds his first practice as Tigers head coach.
