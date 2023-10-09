Colorado's Deion Sanders explains QB, son Shedeur's frustration with sacks: 'He's sick of it'

Colorado football ranks second-to-last nationally in sacks allowed this season, allowing 31 in just six games played. Although the Deion Sanders-led Buffaloes earned a 27-24 victory over Arizona State in Week 6, quarterback Shedeur Sanders was visibly frustrated throughout the game likely due to the lack of protection.

Shedeur, Deion's son, threw for 239 yards and a touchdown against the Sun Devils (1-5, 0-3 Pac-12) adding another on the ground. However, the former Jackson State signal caller was credited with minus-17 rushing yards after taking five sacks.

After the game, Deion explained Shedeur's frustrations.

“He’s mad. He’s upset with the way this looks,” Deion told reporters. “He’s upset with the way it’s going. He’s upset with hit after hit after hit. You think he’s happy being the most sacked guy in college football? He’s still doing what he’s capable of doing. He’s sick of it.”

Shedeur leads the country in passing yards (2,020) and ranks second in pass attempts (256) in his first season at Colorado (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12). The Buffaloes started their season with a 45-42 upset win over then-No. 17 TCU but have dropped two of their last three games to Oregon and USC.

The junior quarterback still led a game-winning drive against Arizona State, driving 50 yards in five plays with under a minute left to setup a 43-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining.

Despite Shedeur facing a hefty dose of pressure all season, Deion said the team is accustomed to Shedeur stepping up in clutch moments.

“Every drive is key. He always does this,” Deion said. “You see it every week, this ain’t new for him. You’ve seen this every week. We’ve seen him do this every week. It’s like we wait for him to put on his cape and do what he does. That’s what he does every week. You guys should be accustomed to it by now.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Deion Sanders explains Shedeur Sanders' frustration after ASU win