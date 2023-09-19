Colorado's Deion Sanders condemns death threats against CSU player who hit Travis Hunter

The college football world was set ablaze Saturday when Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn made a late hit on Colorado receiver and Jackson State transfer Travis Hunter.

The two-way star played a few snaps after, but was later sent to the hospital and missed the rest of the game. Per Colorado coach Deion Sanders, he could miss a few weeks with the injury. But in his Tuesday news conference, coach Sanders condemned the subsequent threats to Blackburn and his family as a result of the hit.

"Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game," Sanders said. "This is a still young man trying to make it in life. ... He does not deserve a death threat over a game.

"I'm saddened if there is any of our fans on the other side of those threats. I would hope and pray not, but that kid was just playing the best of his ability and he made a mistake," Sanders said. "So I forgive him. CU, our team forgives him. Travis, he's forgiven him. Let's move on. But that kid does not deserve that."

Blackburn received a 15-yard late hit penalty, and Colorado wound up scoring a touchdown on that drive and winning the game 43-35 in double overtime. He was not ejected from the game.

Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker told ESPN that Blackburn's campus and home addresses, in addition to his and his families' phone numbers, had been published online in apparent retaliation for his hit. He added his family was receiving death threats on social media, on top of threatening voicemails and texts.

“I hope Travis gets healthy and gets back out there," Colorado State coach Jay Norvell told media during his Monday news conference. "We don’t want anyone to get hurt, we don’t coach that kind of football.”

Travis Hunter took to his YouTube channel to talk about his injury himself, and said he was moving forward.

"It’s football at the end of the day," Hunter said. "Stuff like that is gonna happen. He did what he was supposed to do. It's football.”

