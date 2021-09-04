Colorado's Brendon Lewis on playing in front of a packed housed: ‘One of the best experiences of my life’

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Shane Vereen speak with Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis after the Buffs' 35-7 season-opening win over Northern Colorado on Friday, September 3rd in Boulder.

Recommended Stories