Colorado's Board of Regents unanimously votes to rejoin Big 12 after decade-plus in Pac-12

Jul. 27—With the blink of an eye, you might miss the latest domino to fall in college football's sport-defining realignment revolution.

Two weeks ago, Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark graced the stage during the league's preseason media days at AT&T Stadium and hushed any talk on the topic.

"We have a plan for expansion, and I'm not going to really address it today," he said July 12. "You can ask me, but I'm not really going to address it. We do have a plan, and, hopefully, we can execute that plan sooner than later."

Sooner is seemingly now.

Colorado, a longtime member of the Big 8, is set to return to the Big 12 more than a decade after the Buffaloes left the conference for a now-crumbling Pac-12.

"They're back," Yormark said in a simple, poignant, Michael Jordan-like release.

The school's Board of Regents unanimously approved the move in a meeting on Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours following Pete Thamel's report via ESPN that the Big 12's president and chancellors unanimously voted to approve CU's admittance into the league.

"We think the time has come for us to change conferences," Colorado President Todd Saliman said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Thamel reported that Colorado was in discussions to depart the Pac-12 and become the newest team in the Big 12, which officially added BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF on July 1 and will bid adieu to Texas and Oklahoma a year from that date.

Less than two hours after Thamel's initial news, Brett McMurphy of Action Network said the Buffaloes' move was a done deal, with an announcement expected to come Thursday.

Now, that announcement is here, and CU will officially apply to join the Big 12, something that, given the prior consensus approval of representatives from the league's member institutions, should go into effect in 2024.

"There's been no better time to be a part of the Big 12 than right now," Yormark said at Big 12 Media Days. "This thing is going to grow. It's going to move forward in a positive way. I'm really excited about our future."

It has grown, and it's likely to continue to.

Yormark, on the heels of an uber-productive first year leading the Big 12, told BYU Sports Nation, a university-run TV station, in late June that he'd like to stay at 14 teams, even after the eventual departures of Texas and Oklahoma.

He admittedly walked back on those remarks a tad in Arlington while also recognizing there is "strength in numbers," he said. But, Yormark added, he doesn't want to chase a number. It's about creating value for membership in a league that's stock has only risen since he took over a summer ago.

And the Big 12 added another valuable asset to its portfolio with Colorado, particularly when it comes to the gridiron.

The Buffs were thrust into the national spotlight with the hiring of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — Coach Prime — in early December. Following a two-year stay at Jackson State, in which the Tigers went 23-3, Sanders is tasked with turning around a CU program that's had its fair share of woes recently.

Sure, in some ways, the Southwestern Athletic Conference isn't the Big 12. In a lot of ways, really. But Jackson State pivoted on what it had been en route to success, and Sanders was the catalyst behind it all, in large part due to his coaching style and already-proven recruiting abilities.

CU's record over the past three seasons, led by Karl Dorrell, was 9-21. In fact, Colorado hasn't had a winning season since 2016, when the Buffaloes went 10-4 with Mike MacIntyre at the helm. And that was an outlier. Before then, the Buffs hadn't strung together a winning season since 2005 — which marked Mike Gundy's first year in charge at Oklahoma State.

With a Pac-12 media rights deal hanging in the balance, there's no telling if Colorado will be the only school from the conference to abandon ship. Don't blink, though. Yormark and the Big 12 will have already made their next move — moves, perhaps.

