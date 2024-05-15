Colorado women’s basketball adds transfer forward Ayianna Johnson

Last season, the Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team started two 6-foot-3 post players and brought a third in off the bench. All three have since moved on, but head coach JR Payne has rebounded nicely by adding three impact transfers: Jade Masogayo, JoJo Nworie and Nyamier Diew. On Wednesday, Payne scored a fourth big body from the portal as former Minnesota Golden Gopher Ayianna Johnson gave her commitment to CU.

Johnson is coming off a freshman campaign at Minnesota in which she played in 31 games with six starts, averaging 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-3 forward will be in the mix for playing time at Colorado as either a starter at one of the forward spots or as a big-bodied bench presence.

The biggest thing that stands out to me is Johnson’s efficiency. Last season, she shot 55% from the field and only attempted two 3-pointers. That shooting mark of 55% would have led the Buffaloes last season, although she only took 80 shots.

