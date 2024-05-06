Colorado women’s basketball adds transfer from Texas Tech

Out of necessity, Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball head coach JR Payne has attacked the transfer portal hard this offseason.

With transfers Jade Masogayo (Missouri State), Lior Garzon (Oklahoma State) and Nyamier Diew (Iowa State) already signed, former Texas Tech forward/center JoJo Nworie became the latest portal addition to Payne’s Buffs.

Nworie, a native of Lagos, Nigeria, played two seasons with the Red Raiders but didn’t see any game action due to two different ailments. Prior to her stint in Lubbock, she averaged 12.6 points at Southern Idaho in 2021-22 and was a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American honorable mention.

According to BuffZone’s Brian Howell, the 6-foot-5 Nworie will be the tallest Colorado player since Jaimie Curtis, who was a 6-foot-7 center on the Buffs’ 2017-18 squad.

Colorado announced the signing of Nworie on Monday.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce the signing of JoJo to our Buff Family,” Payne said in a press release. “I know that she will be an incredible addition to our squad. JoJo brings a tremendous amount of length, athleticism and energy to our roster and will definitely be a fun Buff to watch for the next several years.”

