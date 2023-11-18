Colorado without several key defensive players at Washington State

Especially on defense, Colorado is extremely shorthanded heading into its Week 12 matchup at Washington State.

Those not in uniform include linebacker/safety Trevor Woods, linebacker Juwan Mitchell, linebacker Brendan Gant, cornerback Omarion Cooper and defensive backs Myles Slusher and Vito Tisdale, per BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger.

Munsterteiger also reported that running back Kavosiey Smoke, tight end Caleb Fauria and placekicker Jace Feely are out.

It’s unclear yet the reason for each absence, but several of those aforementioned names haven’t seen the field much this season.

Defensively, freshmen Jaden Milliner-Jones and Cormani McClain, who have each received praise in recent days, are both starting in Colorado’s backfield.

The Cougars took full advantage of Colorado’s shorthanded defense in their first offensive possession on Friday night, driving 65 yards for an early touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire