Colorado’s Week 5 matchup makes list of most intriguing 2023 Pac-12 games

The Pac-12 Conference is set to begin its final year with USC and UCLA before they move to the Big Ten. Media rights rumors are swirling nonstop, and expansion talks have not subsided.

Nonetheless, the final year of the current Pac-12 will be a good one, and there are a number of teams that should generate top-25 buzz.

Raymond Lucas Jr. of 247Sports examined some of the most intriguing Pac-12 games, and the Colorado Buffaloes’ Week 5 matchup landed on this list after they hired Deion Sanders as the new head coach.

Here’s a look at the 2023 Pac-12 football season’s most intriguing games, per 247Sports:

UTAH AT OREGON STATE, SEPT. 29

Nov 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Paul Maile (54) lines up across from the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Rising’s return is huge for Utah after another Pac-12 title. Oregon State added Clemson transfer QB DJ Uiagalelei, and the Beavers are a tough team to face, especially in Corvallis.

USC AT COLORADO, SEPT. 30

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: The Colorado Buffaloes celebrate a touchdown against the USC Trojans in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders’ first Pac-12 home game will be against USC, which is a tough draw. However, it could be worse. Here’s what Lucas wrote:

USC has dreams of winning a national championship while Colorado reshapes its roster. Still, both are among college football’s most intriguing stories heading into 2023. The Buffaloes have become a frequently-viral product under first-year head coach Deion Sanders. If Colorado gets off to a hot start, this clash has the attention of football fans everywhere. The Buffaloes roster is still under construction, so it’s tough to tell what to expect when the season begins, but mass headlines are guaranteed.

OREGON AT WASHINGTON, OCT. 14

Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks players pose for a photo as they celebrate following a 26-16 victory against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies will likely be battling it out for the Pac-12 North, so this game could have serious implications. Bo Nix against Michael Penix Jr. is a fun QB battle.

UTAH AT USC, OCT. 21

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes fans rush the field after beating the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

USC and Utah faced off in the Pac-12 title game, but the injury to Caleb Williams and the absence of Travis Dye, among others, surely made it difficult for the Trojans.

OREGON AT UTAH, OCT. 28

Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) is chased out of the pocket by Washington State Cougars linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

This will more than likely be a top-25 battle with two loaded teams, and Bo Nix against Cam Rising is going to be a fun watch.

WASHINGTON AT USC, NOV. 4

Sep 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer applauds following a field goal against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans avoided the Huskies in Kalen DeBoer’s first year in Washington, but they host them in Southern California this time.

UTAH AT WASHINGTON, NOV. 11

Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes redshirt freshman running back Ricky Parks (6) is tackled by redshirt freshman cornerback Nick Howe (30) in the second half at Rice–Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The schedule makers did no favors for Washington, which faces USC and Utah in back-to-back weeks. At least the Huskies get to host Utah.

USC AT OREGON, NOV. 11

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) watches game action against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans also avoided Oregon last year, although they almost faced off against them in the Pac-12 title game. This year, they head to Eugene.

OREGON AT ARiZONA STATE, NOV. 18

Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham calls out to players during practice with the Ducks on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

O40522 Eug Football Practice 10

This is the Kenny Dillingham game. The former Ducks assistant took the head coaching job at Arizona State.

UCLA AT USC, NOV. 18

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins student section cheers against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles showdown never disappoints. The Trojans host UCLA, which is now without Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet.

OREGON STATE AT OREGON, NOV. 24

Oregon State Beavers fans run onto the field after the Beavers’ 24–10 victory at Reser Stadium at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Ncaa Football Washington State At Oregon State 2355

Last season, the Ducks needed to beat Oregon State to have a better chance at the Pac-12 title game. Unfortunately for Oregon, the Beavers got the win. This upcoming season, the Civil War is at Autzen Stadium.

Further reading

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=26]

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire