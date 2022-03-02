Colorado WBB’s Quay Miller named Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year

In her first season at Colorado, Quay Miller has been a stud for the Buffs coming off the bench. The Washington transfer played in all 27 regular season games and averaged 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds — impressive numbers for a non-starter.

Miller’s efforts were duly rewarded on Tuesday when she was named the Pac-12’s Sixth Player of the Year.

Colorado’s bench has been a dominant force so far this season and Miller, who averaged 20.4 minutes per game, was an undeniable leader of the bunch. Her shooting percentage of 51.8 is eighth in the Pac-12 and second on the Buffs only to Peanut Tuitele’s 53%.

Also on Tuesday, Mya Hollingshed was named All-Pac-12 and Kindyll Wetta made both the All-Freshman and All-Defensive teams.

“It means a lot for anyone to be recognized with any type of All-Conference award in the Pac-12,” head coach JR Payne said in a release. “It’s a big deal in the Pac-12 because the conference is so strong and the talent is so deep. I think it’s a really big deal for any recognition. To have multiple people recognized is even better. It speaks to the amount of hard work that every player has poured in.”

The well-recognized Buffs will face Washington on Wednesday at 1 p.m. MT in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

