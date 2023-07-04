Colorado watches four-star recruit Kylan Fox commit to UCF

For the second time in less than a month, Colorado watched a prized 2024 recruit commit to UCF.

On this occasion, it was four-star tight end Kylan Fox who announced his pledge to the Golden Knights early Tuesday afternoon. The Georgia prospect had taken an unofficial visit to Boulder in January before naming Colorado to his top six along with Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Miami, Florida State and UCF.

Class of 2024 running back Stacy Gage, a four-star prospect who was recently at Folsom Field for the Buffs’ spring game, also included Colorado in his top five before choosing UCF on June 10.

However, neither Gage nor Fox has signed their letter of intent yet, so there remains at least some hope for CU head coach Deion Sanders to flip.

UCF, along with Cincinnati, Houston and BYU, officially joined the Big 12 on Saturday, becoming the youngest Power Five school in the process.

4⭐️ @TheKylanFox commits to #UCF in front of a large crowd in Grayson, Ga., continuing their stellar recruiting run. The Knights are on FIRE 🔥 on the recruiting trail:@RecruitGeorgia @RamsFBrecruits @grayson_fb @CoachSB_4theG pic.twitter.com/MXmvnQ7DMN — Luke Winstel (@lukewinstel) July 4, 2023

