Colorado at Washington State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Friday

We’ve got yet another late kickoff on tap for Colorado football’s second-to-last regular season game. The Buffs are still alive in terms of bowl eligibility, but they’ll need a road win over Washington State in Week 12 to keep it that way.

Entering this Week 12 matchup, Colorado and WSU are tied for last place in the Pac-12 with one conference win each. Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs haven’t won since early October while the Cougars’ last victory came on Sept. 23 against Oregon State. One of those losing streaks will come to a close, though, when the dust settles at Gesa Field on Friday night.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Time: 8:30 p.m. MT (7:30 p.m. PT)

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Colorado injury report

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

TE Louis Passarello — Out

RB Charlie Offerdahl — Questionable

S Ben Finneseth — Questionable

S Vito Tisdale — Questionable

DB Myles Slusher — Questionable

LB Brendan Gant — Questionable

Washington State injury report

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

DT Rashad McKenzie — Out for season

DE Lawrence Falatea — Out for season

OL Esa Pole — Questionable

CB Chau Smith-Wade — Questionable

RB Dylan Paine — Questionable

Colorado players to watch

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

In the past two games combined, DL Leonard Payne Jr. recorded 1.5 sacks, 1.5 TFLs and a QB hit.

Coach Prime said earlier this week that he’d like to see RB Dylan Edwards get the ball more in open space

CB Cormani McClain got his second start of the season last week

Washington State players to watch

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

WR Lincoln Victor leads the Cougars with 723 receiving yards

LB Kyle Thornton is averaging 7.6 total tackles per game

Edge Jackson Brennan leads WSU in TFLs (9.5) and sacks (6.5)

MORE

READ: What Deion Sanders, Colorado players are saying heading into Friday’s Washington State game

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire