Colorado at Washington State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Friday
We’ve got yet another late kickoff on tap for Colorado football’s second-to-last regular season game. The Buffs are still alive in terms of bowl eligibility, but they’ll need a road win over Washington State in Week 12 to keep it that way.
Entering this Week 12 matchup, Colorado and WSU are tied for last place in the Pac-12 with one conference win each. Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs haven’t won since early October while the Cougars’ last victory came on Sept. 23 against Oregon State. One of those losing streaks will come to a close, though, when the dust settles at Gesa Field on Friday night.
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Friday, Nov. 17
Time: 8:30 p.m. MT (7:30 p.m. PT)
TV Channel: FS1
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Colorado injury report
TE Louis Passarello — Out
RB Charlie Offerdahl — Questionable
S Ben Finneseth — Questionable
S Vito Tisdale — Questionable
DB Myles Slusher — Questionable
LB Brendan Gant — Questionable
Washington State injury report
DT Rashad McKenzie — Out for season
DE Lawrence Falatea — Out for season
OL Esa Pole — Questionable
CB Chau Smith-Wade — Questionable
RB Dylan Paine — Questionable
Colorado players to watch
In the past two games combined, DL Leonard Payne Jr. recorded 1.5 sacks, 1.5 TFLs and a QB hit.
Coach Prime said earlier this week that he’d like to see RB Dylan Edwards get the ball more in open space
CB Cormani McClain got his second start of the season last week
Washington State players to watch
WR Lincoln Victor leads the Cougars with 723 receiving yards
LB Kyle Thornton is averaging 7.6 total tackles per game
Edge Jackson Brennan leads WSU in TFLs (9.5) and sacks (6.5)
MORE
READ: What Deion Sanders, Colorado players are saying heading into Friday’s Washington State game
Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.