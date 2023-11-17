Colorado-Washington State football: Predictions, odds, how to watch Pac-12 matchup
Week 12 of Pac-12 play starts early with a Friday night matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12) and the Washington State Cougars (4-6, 1-6). Colorado coach Deion Sanders heads to Pullman, Washington for the first time this weekend with the Buffaloes trying to reach bowl eligibility.
Colorado's hot start to 2023 cooled off quickly. The Buffaloes have lost six of their last seven games; the lone win since mid-September came Oct. 7 in a 27-24 win over Arizona State.
Last week the Buffaloes lost 34-31 on a last-second field goal to No. 22 Arizona to make it four losses in a row and the third by one score.
“We could have won the darn game," Sanders said after the loss. "I like that we should have won. I’m tired of we could’ve won. There ain’t no lose in me. It don’t sit well with me. It don’t rock well with me. It don’t lay down with me. I have no lose in me."
On the other side, there's been a lot of lose for the Cougars lately. Washington State was ranked in the top 25 four weeks into the season but six straight losses have dropped them to the bottom of the Pac-12 standings. A frustrating three of those losses were one-score games, including last week's 42-39 loss to Cal.
This is the penultimate regular season game for both 4-6 squads with a potential bowl berth on the line. The two teams meet in at Gesa Field with a chance to move up the Pac-12 standings as well.
Colorado at Washington State predictions roundup
Sportsbook Wire: Washington State 39, Colorado 36
Kevin Erickson writes, "Colorado might not win this game, but it is likely to be exciting, and a 1-score game, which has been par for the course for CU lately."
ESPN: Washington State has a 59.2% chance to win
The site's Football Power Index (FPI) puts the two teams close together. The Buffaloes have a -0.6 FPI rating compared to the Cougars' 0.0. That slight difference, plus the Cougars playing at home where they're 3-2, gives Washington State the edge.
Sporting News: Colorado pulls off the upset
Caleb Tallman says, "Colorado is a team on the rise with Deion Sanders at the helm. Different from Washington State, which is currently a team without a conference for next season, and their program could be facing a downturn that is not to be unexpected."
Covers: Over 64 total points
JD Yonke writes, "There should be a ton of pass attempts in this contest between two teams that rank in the top three in pass rate. The tempo should also be there as both rank in the Top 25 in terms of plays per game... Both defenses enter this contest with massive question marks as well."
How to Watch Colorado at Washington State: TV channel and streaming
When: Friday, Nov. 17, 10:30 p.m. ET
Where: Gesa Field, Pullman, Washington
Cable TV: FS1
Streaming: Fox Sports app; FuboTV
How to watch: Catch the latest football action on Fubo
NCAAF odds Week 12: Colorado Buffaloes at Washington State Cougars
The Cougars are favorites to end their losing streak Friday against Colorado, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.
Spread: Washington State (-4.5)
Moneyline: Washington State (-190); Colorado (+160)
Over/under: 62.5 points
Colorado Buffaloes football 2023 schedule and results
Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Colorado 45-42 TCU Final
Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Colorado 36-14 Nebraska Final
Week 3: Sat 09/16: Colorado 43-35 Colorado State Final 2OT
Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Colorado 6-42 Oregon Final
Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Colorado 48-41 USC Final
Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Colorado 27-24 Arizona State Final
Week 7: Fri. 10/13: Colorado 43-46 Stanford Final 2OT
Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Bye
Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Colorado 16-28 UCLA Final
Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Colorado 19-26 Oregon State Final
Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Colorado 31-34 Arizona Final
Week 12: Fri. 11/17: Colorado at Washington State, 10:30 p.m., ET, FS1
Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Colorado at Utah, TBD
Washington State Cougars football 2023 schedule and results:
Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Washington State 50-24 Colorado State Final
Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Washington State 31-22 Wisconsin Final
Week 3: Sat 09/16: Washington State 64-21 Northern Colorado Final
Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Washington State 38-35 Oregon State Final
Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Bye
Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Washington State 17-25 UCLA Final
Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Washington State 6-44 Arizona Final
Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Washington State 24-38 Oregon Final
Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Washington 27-38 Arizona State Final
Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Washington State 7-10 Stanford Final
Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Washington State 39-42 Cal Final
Week 12: Fri. 11/17: Washington State vs. Colorado, 10:30 p.m., ET, FS1
Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Washington State at Washington, 4:00 p.m., ET, FOX
