Colorado-Washington State football: Predictions, odds, how to watch Pac-12 matchup

BOULDER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 11: Jmmy Horn Jr. #5 of the Colorado Buffaloes carries the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field on November 11, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Week 12 of Pac-12 play starts early with a Friday night matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12) and the Washington State Cougars (4-6, 1-6). Colorado coach Deion Sanders heads to Pullman, Washington for the first time this weekend with the Buffaloes trying to reach bowl eligibility.

Colorado's hot start to 2023 cooled off quickly. The Buffaloes have lost six of their last seven games; the lone win since mid-September came Oct. 7 in a 27-24 win over Arizona State.

Last week the Buffaloes lost 34-31 on a last-second field goal to No. 22 Arizona to make it four losses in a row and the third by one score.

“We could have won the darn game," Sanders said after the loss. "I like that we should have won. I’m tired of we could’ve won. There ain’t no lose in me. It don’t sit well with me. It don’t rock well with me. It don’t lay down with me. I have no lose in me."

On the other side, there's been a lot of lose for the Cougars lately. Washington State was ranked in the top 25 four weeks into the season but six straight losses have dropped them to the bottom of the Pac-12 standings. A frustrating three of those losses were one-score games, including last week's 42-39 loss to Cal.

This is the penultimate regular season game for both 4-6 squads with a potential bowl berth on the line. The two teams meet in at Gesa Field with a chance to move up the Pac-12 standings as well.

Colorado at Washington State predictions roundup

Sportsbook Wire: Washington State 39, Colorado 36

Kevin Erickson writes, "Colorado might not win this game, but it is likely to be exciting, and a 1-score game, which has been par for the course for CU lately."

ESPN: Washington State has a 59.2% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index (FPI) puts the two teams close together. The Buffaloes have a -0.6 FPI rating compared to the Cougars' 0.0. That slight difference, plus the Cougars playing at home where they're 3-2, gives Washington State the edge.

Sporting News: Colorado pulls off the upset

Caleb Tallman says, "Colorado is a team on the rise with Deion Sanders at the helm. Different from Washington State, which is currently a team without a conference for next season, and their program could be facing a downturn that is not to be unexpected."

Covers: Over 64 total points

JD Yonke writes, "There should be a ton of pass attempts in this contest between two teams that rank in the top three in pass rate. The tempo should also be there as both rank in the Top 25 in terms of plays per game... Both defenses enter this contest with massive question marks as well."

How to Watch Colorado at Washington State: TV channel and streaming

When: Friday, Nov. 17, 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gesa Field, Pullman, Washington

Cable TV: FS1

Streaming: Fox Sports app; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch the latest football action on Fubo

NCAAF odds Week 12: Colorado Buffaloes at Washington State Cougars

The Cougars are favorites to end their losing streak Friday against Colorado, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Washington State (-4.5)

Moneyline: Washington State (-190); Colorado (+160)

Over/under: 62.5 points

Colorado Buffaloes football 2023 schedule and results

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Colorado 45-42 TCU Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Colorado 36-14 Nebraska Final

Week 3: Sat 09/16: Colorado 43-35 Colorado State Final 2OT

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Colorado 6-42 Oregon Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Colorado 48-41 USC Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Colorado 27-24 Arizona State Final

Week 7: Fri. 10/13: Colorado 43-46 Stanford Final 2OT

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Bye

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Colorado 16-28 UCLA Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Colorado 19-26 Oregon State Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Colorado 31-34 Arizona Final

Week 12: Fri. 11/17: Colorado at Washington State, 10:30 p.m., ET, FS1

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Colorado at Utah, TBD

Washington State Cougars football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Washington State 50-24 Colorado State Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Washington State 31-22 Wisconsin Final

Week 3: Sat 09/16: Washington State 64-21 Northern Colorado Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Washington State 38-35 Oregon State Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Bye

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Washington State 17-25 UCLA Final

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Washington State 6-44 Arizona Final

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Washington State 24-38 Oregon Final

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Washington 27-38 Arizona State Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Washington State 7-10 Stanford Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Washington State 39-42 Cal Final

Week 12: Fri. 11/17: Washington State vs. Colorado, 10:30 p.m., ET, FS1

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Washington State at Washington, 4:00 p.m., ET, FOX

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage. Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colorado at Washington State football game predictions, picks, odds