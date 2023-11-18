Colorado walk-on QB catches own pass, throws pick on same play

It was that kind of night for Colorado.

The Buffaloes were down to third-string QB Gavin Kuld in a loss to Washington State on Friday.

Kuld attempted a pass and it was batted back to him. So, the walk-on decided to throw the football again.

Bad move.

His pass was intercepted by Washington State’s Taariq Al-Uqdah, who returned it 10 yards.

Colorado’s third string walk-on QB just caught his own pass and threw an interception on the same play. pic.twitter.com/VGaw44VDYn — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 18, 2023

The description:

3rd & 9 at WSU 48

(2:35 – 3rd) Gavin Kuld pass intercepted Taariq Al-Uqdah return for 10 yds to the COLO 38 Colorado Penalty, Illegal Forward Pass (Gavin Kuld) declined

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire