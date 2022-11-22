Colorado vs. Utah: Prediction, point spread, odds best bet for Saturday

The Colorado Buffaloes play the Utah Utes on Saturday, Nov. 26, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under numbers, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game starts at 2 p.m. MT at Folsom Field and can be seen on the Pac-12 Network.

Colorado is wrapping up a rough season with senior day as the Buffs welcome in their Rocky Mountain rival in Utah. CU enters the game with only one win while Utah is sitting at 8-3. The Utes have won all but two matchups since both teams entered the Pac-12 in 2011.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Utah -29.5

Money line: N/A

Over-under: 52.5

Utah at Colorado Injury Report

Colorado:

TE Caleb Fauria – Out for season, knee

WR Jordyn Tyson – Out for season, leg

S Isaiah Lewis – Out for season

WR Chase Sowell – Out for season

Utah:

TE Brant Kuithe – Out for season, leg

Advice and Prediction

Utah is last in a line of tough opponents Colorado has seen to end its schedule. CU once again faces a big spread and will likely suffer the same fate those past spreads have foretold. Utah is a rough-and-tumble team that will take advantage of the suspect run defense Colorado has employed for much of the season. CU has only covered the spread once during the season so it’s looking like an easy bet to again bet against the Buffs. As for the over-under, I would go toward the over as well given how many points CU has allowed on a consistent basis this year.

Prediction: Utah wins, 49-17

