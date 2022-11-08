Colorado vs. USC: Prediction, point spread, odds best bet

The Colorado Buffaloes play the Southern California Trojans on Friday, Nov. 11 and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under numbers, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. MT and can be seen on FS1.

USC is coming off of a game that went down to the wire against the Cal Golden Bears. Colorado hosted the high-scoring Oregon Ducks and couldn’t put up enough of a fight against one of the best-scoring offenses in the country. Can Colorado rebound from a rough home loss and complete the huge upset of USC?

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: USC -34.5

Money line: Colorado +1500, USC -10000

Over-under: 66

Colorado at USC: Injury Report

Colorado:

WR Jordyn Tyson – Out for season, lower-leg

RB Deion Smith – Probable, undisclosed

TE Caleb Fauria – Ques, knee

S Trevor Woods – Probable, undisclosed

USC:

WR Jordan Addison – Ques, leg

WR Mario Williams – Ques, undisclosed

LB Ralen Goforth – Ques, wrist

LB Eric Gentry – Ques, ankle

OL Bobby Haskins – Ques, undisclosed

Advice and Prediction

USC has faced some tests and closed out a few games that were too close for comfort. This game will not be one of those for the Trojans. Though they are dealing with a lot of injuries on their roster, Colorado does not have the weapons to mount an attempt at an upset. The Buffs are now playing for their future and would do well to start giving players time who haven’t seen the field to find some hidden gems. USC is well-stocked and will cover the spread. With the way that CU has been scoring, the under is probably the better way to go as well.

Prediction: USC wins, 52-14

