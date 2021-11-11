Colorado vs UCLA prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Colorado vs UCLA How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Colorado (3-6), UCLA (5-4)

Colorado vs UCLA Game Preview

Why Colorado Will Win

The Colorado Buffaloes finally scored.

The Buffs have had a nightmare of a time moving the chains, the passing attack hasn’t worked, and the O is now the third-worst in the nation – and that’s an improvement after putting up 37 points in a shocking win over Oregon State.

What worked? The running game.

For the first time all season – at least against any FBS team – the Colorado offensive front blasted away and 2020 star Jarek Broussard got his first 100-yard game.

Can the Buffs do it again? They don’t have any problem with turnovers, they’re going against a UCLA team that doesn’t bring much of a pass rush, and this would be the game to try out the passing game against a shaky secondary.

However …

Why UCLA Will Win

UCLA has the best run defense in the Pac-12.

Utah ran for 290 yards on the Bruins two weeks ago, but it’s pounding away on everyone right now. That’s the only time all season anyone got to 200 yards on this D.

The problem is the pass defense, and that’s just not happening from the Colorado offense. The Buffs could throw just enough to provide a push, but not enough to overcome what UCLA will bring with its offense.

The team played like it needed a rest, and it got one just before the finishing kick. Now the running game that rolled so well for most of the season should ramp back up. Colorado’s run defense isn’t a total disaster, but getting 200 yards shouldn’t be a problem.

UCLA is 5-0 when running for 200, 0-4 when it doesn’t.

What’s Going To Happen

It seems crazy, but 2017 was the last time UCLA went bowling. With QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson expected to be back from a thumb injury, the O should start to be back to normal.

It’ll get there with a win over USC and/or Cal, but it would be nice to get it done now. It’ll do it with a good performance from a balanced offense. The defense won’t have problems – Colorado’s attack just isn’t explosive enough.

Colorado vs UCLA Prediction, Lines

UCLA 34, Colorado 17

Line: UCLA -16.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

