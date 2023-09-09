Colorado vs. Nebraska: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s Week 2 matchup

As far as college football rivalries go, it doesn’t get much better than Colorado-Nebraska. The two former Big 12 foes have produced several memorable games through the years and they’re now set to meet again for the first time in four seasons.

Both teams enter this Week 2 battle in Boulder led by first-year head coaches. In their debuts last week, Deion Sanders guided the Buffs past then-ranked TCU in Fort Worth while Matt Rhule’s Cornhuskers fell to Minnesota on a last-second field goal.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 10 a.m. MT

TV Channel: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Nebraska at Colorado injury report

Colorado

STAR Myles Slusher — Out

TE Louis Passarello — Out

RB Alton McCaskill IV — Doubtful

TE Caleb Fauria — Questionable

Nebraska

WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda — Out for season

LB Maverick Noonan — Out for season

DL Brodie Tagaloa — Out for season

DL Ty Robinson — Suspended for first half (targeting)

Players to watch

Colorado

LB Lavonta Bentley could play a bigger role with Myles Slusher out

RB Kavosiey Smoke is expected to get his first carries of the season

WR Jimmy Horn Jr. caught 11 of his 13 targets last week for 117 yards

Nebraska

DB Omar Brown had seven total tackles and an interception last week at Minnesota

P Brian Buschini placed all three of his punts inside Minnesota’s 20-yard line in Week 1

QB Jeff Sims has thrown for 31 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in his college career

