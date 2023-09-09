Colorado vs. Nebraska: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s Week 2 matchup
As far as college football rivalries go, it doesn’t get much better than Colorado-Nebraska. The two former Big 12 foes have produced several memorable games through the years and they’re now set to meet again for the first time in four seasons.
Both teams enter this Week 2 battle in Boulder led by first-year head coaches. In their debuts last week, Deion Sanders guided the Buffs past then-ranked TCU in Fort Worth while Matt Rhule’s Cornhuskers fell to Minnesota on a last-second field goal.
If you can’t make it to Folsom Field, we’ve got you covered on how to watch Coach Prime’s home debut:
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Time: 10 a.m. MT
TV Channel: Fox
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Nebraska at Colorado injury report
Colorado
STAR Myles Slusher — Out
TE Louis Passarello — Out
RB Alton McCaskill IV — Doubtful
TE Caleb Fauria — Questionable
Nebraska
WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda — Out for season
LB Maverick Noonan — Out for season
DL Brodie Tagaloa — Out for season
DL Ty Robinson — Suspended for first half (targeting)
Players to watch
Colorado
LB Lavonta Bentley could play a bigger role with Myles Slusher out
RB Kavosiey Smoke is expected to get his first carries of the season
WR Jimmy Horn Jr. caught 11 of his 13 targets last week for 117 yards
Nebraska
DB Omar Brown had seven total tackles and an interception last week at Minnesota
P Brian Buschini placed all three of his punts inside Minnesota’s 20-yard line in Week 1
QB Jeff Sims has thrown for 31 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in his college career
