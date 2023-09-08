Colorado vs. Nebraska: Five reasons why the Buffs will stay hot against the Huskers

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes have quickly become one of the hottest teams in the entire country. I believe Jimmy Horn Jr. said it best when he described Colorado as “America’s Team.”

The Buffs can continue their incredible start to the 2023 season on Saturday when they host their longtime rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This matchup between Colorado and Nebraska is one of the best Week 2 games in college football along with the epic nonconference matchup in Tuscaloosa between Alabama and Texas.

With all that being said, let’s look at five reasons why I believe Deion Sanders and the Buffs will beat the Cornhuskers:

Turnovers

Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims threw three interceptions in Week 1 while Colorado’s defense proved to be opportunistic against TCU. I believe the Buffs will force a couple of Nebraska turnovers, setting their offense up in prime scoring position.

Jordan Domineck

Jordan Domineck recorded 7.5 sacks last season at Arkansas. After not registering a sack last week against TCU, I expect Domineck to play with his hair on fire and get after the Nebraska quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs' explosive offense

It’s going to be tough for any team to contain Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado offense. The Buffs are littered with playmakers at all the skill positions and Sanders has proven to be an effective distributor of the football.

Travis Hunter's encore

There is not much left to say about Travis Hunter. He is incredibly gifted and plays with a rare level of intensity. Hunter will once again make an impact in this week’s matchup on both sides of the ball.

Coach Prime

I am not sure how he does it, but Deion Sanders seems to get everything he can possibly get out of each of his players. His ability to quickly change the culture and mindset of a program is second to none. If Coach Prime continues on this trajectory, he will quickly be regarded among the elite of college football.

