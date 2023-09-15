Once again, Colorado's game is getting more bets than any NFL game this weekend

It's the second-straight week a Colorado game has gotten more action than an NFL game the next day

Bettors cannot get enough Colorado.

The Buffaloes are 23.5-point favorites against Colorado State on Saturday night and are once again the most-bet football team of the weekend at BetMGM. And it’s not even close. Over 90% of bets and 95% of the money bet on the spread is on the Buffaloes to cover.

The total has also increased by three points as bettors think the game will feature a lot of points. The over/under opened at 57.5 and has jumped to 60.5 as 70% of bets and 81% of the money is on the over.

BetMGM said in a statement that there are more bets on the Rocky Mountain Showdown than any Week 2 NFL game and more than twice as many bets on Colorado to cover than any other college football team in Week 3. It’s the second straight weekend where a Colorado game has gotten more bets than an NFL game on Sunday or Monday.

Colorado State coach Jay Norvell brought some more attention to the matchup on Wednesday night when he said on his coaches show that Colorado State was tired of the attention the Buffaloes were receiving. It didn't take long for Deion Sanders and Colorado to take note of those comments. Sanders was filmed telling his team about what Norvell said at practice on Thursday afternoon.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“It’s all ‘Dawg Money’ in Athens as we need South Carolina to cover against the Georgia Bulldogs," BetMGM's Seamus Magee said. "There’s no shortage of hometown bettors in Tennessee backing the Vols as we hope Florida keeps this under the current spread of 6.5. And in the least surprising news, the last big need of the week is once again Colorado’s opponent to cover.”

Nearly 80% of the money bet on Georgia’s game against South Carolina is on the Bulldogs to cover a 27.5-point spread. The second-most bet college football game of the weekend is Kansas State’s trip to Missouri. The No. 15 Wildcats opened as 5.5-point road favorites but the spread is down to 3.5 despite 75% of the money and 84% of the bets being on Kansas State to cover. The total has also jumped two points to 47.5 even though 64% of the money is on the under.