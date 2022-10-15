Colorado vs. Cal: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Both coming off bye weeks, the Colorado Buffaloes and Cal Golden Bears are back in action on Saturday at Folsom Field.

The Buffs’ time off was likely a little busier than Cal’s, with interim head coach Mike Sanford now in charge. Sanford took over upon the Oct. 2 dismissal of Karl Dorrell and is now responsible for securing the elusive first win of 2022.

Cal enters Week 7 at 3-2 with a new-look offense that features freshman running back Jaydn Ott and senior quarterback Jack Plummer.

Folsom Field is expecting a packed house for Family Weekend and if you can’t make it, we’ve got all the information you need to stay informed.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15

Time: Noon MT (11 a.m. PT)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Cal at Colorado injury report

California:

Mason Mangum, WR: Out for season

Akili Calhoun, DE: Out for season

Colorado:

Alex Fontenot, RB: Out — Chest

Brady Russell, TE: Questionable — Ankle

Chase Sowell, WR: Out for season — Torn larbrum

Isaiah Lewis, S: Out — Undisclosed

Players to watch

California

RB Jaydn Ott leads the Pac-12 in yards per rush (7.3)

LT Ben Coleman earned the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Cal’s Week 4 game against Arizona

ILB Jackson Simon leads the Bears with 44 total tackles

Colorado

TE Caleb Fauria is atop Colorado’s depth chart with Brady Russell out

RB Anthony Hankerson led the Buffs in rushing yards last time out against Arizona

CB Nikko Reed had two pass breakups at Arizona

Further reading

