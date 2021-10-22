Colorado vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Colorado vs Cal How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Colorado (2-4), Cal (1-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Colorado vs Cal Game Preview

Why Colorado Will Win

Now that’s more like it.

The 34-0 win last week might have come against lowly Arizona, and the running game didn’t really work, but the offense was able to come up with one of its better games all year and the team looked and played like it got two weeks off – which it did.

Football is more fun when you score.

The Buffaloes have enough of a defense to get by against most teams. It’s great on third downs, it allowed fewer than 20 points per game, and the pass D is solid.

Enter Cal. The Bears are known for their defenses under head coach Justin Wilcox, but they’re not generating their down stops, they’re allowing way too many passing yards, and they don’t have the offense to pick up the slack.

However …

– Week 8 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Cal Will Win

Colorado needs takeaways, and it’s probably not going to get them.

The two interceptions weren’t the reason why the Buffs beat Arizona by 34, but they certainly helped.

Those were just the fourth and fifth takeaways on the year for a defense that hadn’t come up with a pick since the opener against Northern Colorado.

Cal has a whole slew of issues, but turnover margin isn’t one of them.

The three giveaways against Washington were a killer, but they’ve spread out the other three turnovers across the other five games.

This won’t be any sort of a shootout. The team that makes the fewest mistakes will win this, so …

– Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Cal will finally get a win over an FBS team.

There won’t be anything pretty about it.

Story continues

There won’t be many big offensive plays, but the Cal offensive line will be okay, the Colorado offense will stall too often, and the Bears will own the time of possession battle well enough to get out alive.

– CFN Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Colorado vs Cal Prediction, Line

Cal 23, Colorado 16

Line: Cal -8.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings