Colorado vs Boise State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness First Four game?

No. 10 seed Colorado and No. 10 seed Boise State play Wednesday, March 20 in an NCAA Tournament First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.

The South Region game is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. PT and can be seen on truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the first round? The winner will play No. 7 seed Florida on Friday.

Check out these NCAA Tournament First Four picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Colorado is a 2.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Buffaloes are -145 on the moneyline. The Broncos are +120. The over/under for the game is set at 139.5 points.

Coloradoan.com: Colorado 72, Boise State 63

Scott Proctor writes: "With three projected first-round NBA draft picks in Colorado's rotation, the Buffs' talent and offensive prowess will win out. Simpson, da Silva and Williams can each go for 20-plus points on any given night. More importantly, that trio is willing and capable of defending at a high level."

Colorado Buffaloes Wire: Colorado 78, Boise State 72

Jack Carlough writes: "I’m expecting this game to go over 140.5 total points. Colorado’s offense slowed down in its final two Pac-12 Tournament games, but I see KJ Simpson and Cody Williams breaking out in their first March Madness opportunity. Led by Tyson Degenhart, the Broncos average 75.8 points per game."

Sporting News: Colorado 70, Boise State 65

Caleb Tallman writes: "The offensive disparity between Boise State and Colorado will be the difference on Wednesday night in Dayton. The Broncos may be better defensively, but it will come down to which team can score the ball in the final four minutes, and Colorado has the edge with five players averaging double figures."

Picks and Parlays: Boise State 78, Colorado 73

David Anicetti writes: "Boise State will use its tough defense, that allows an average of only 67.3 points per game and 43.8% shooting, to keep the Colorado Buffaloes close in this matchup and pull out a victory in the end. Colorado has a strong offense that is scoring an average of 80.8 points per game with the fifth best field goal shooting percentage at 49.9 but the Buffaloes give up too many points at 72.1 points per game."

ESPN: Colorado has a 52.3% chance to beat Boise State

The site gives the Broncos a 47.7% shot at defeating the Buffaloes in Wednesday's First Four March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

