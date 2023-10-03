Colorado vs. ASU football picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Week 6 Pac-12 college game?

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Colorado Buffaloes in a Week 6 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Arizona State (1-4) is coming off a 24-21 loss against California.

Colorado (3-2) is coming off a 48-41 loss against USC.

Colorado is a 4.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Buffaloes are -200 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +164.

The over/under for the game is set at 60.5 points.

ASU football holds a 10-3 advantage in the all-time series against Colorado, including a 42-34 win in Boulder last season.

Doc's Sports: Take ASU football with the points vs. Colorado

Guy Bruhn writes: "The Sun Devils are allowing 28.6 points per game, which has them ranked 90th in D-1. Arizona State has given up a total of 678 yards via the ground game (135.6 yards/game) in addition to 6 touchdowns via the rush on the year. This year, they have conceded 143 pts. They have surrendered 9 touchdowns via the pass as well as 212.6 yards per game, which has them sitting 52nd in Division 1. The Sun Devils defense has taken part in 332 plays, which has them ranked 79th in D-1. They have compiled 1 fumble and 0 interceptions on the year."

Dimers: Colorado 30, Arizona State 27

Dimers.com's predicted final score for Colorado vs. Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday has Colorado winning 30-27.

Play Picks: Colorado 38, ASU 20

It writes: "Colorado has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year. The Buffaloes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites. In Colorado’s five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times."

Sports Chat Place: Colorado will cover against ASU football

Andrew Jett writes: "I’m going to stay with Colorado here. The Buffaloes have had a pair of unenviable matchups over their last two games, which makes the losses more understandable. Still, Colorado started off pretty sluggishly against USC in their last outing and weren’t able to catch up despite some improvements. Colorado ended up with 564 yards and a whopping 32 first downs however, and this Sun Devils matchup should be much more manageable."

ESPN: Colorado has a 64.7% chance to beat Arizona State

The site gives ASU a 35.3% shot at picking up the victory in the Week 6 college football game on Saturday.

STREAM THE GAME:Watch Colorado vs. Arizona State live with FUBO (free trial)

