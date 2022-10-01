Colorado vs. Arizona: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The 0-4 Colorado Buffaloes are in search of their first road win since 2020 as they travel to face the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson on Saturday.

In less than one calendar year, the Buffs have gone from beating the Wildcats 34-0 last season to becoming nearly 20-point underdogs against the same opponent. How did that happen? Well, CU’s offensive struggles have taken a step back while Arizona and its new quarterback Jayden de Laura have done quite the opposite.

The Buffs and Wildcats are set for some Pac-12 After Dark action on Saturday, and below is all the information you need to watch or stream the action.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. MT (6:30 p.m. PT)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: fuboTV

Colorado at Arizona injury report

Colorado

TE Brady Russell: Out (low-grade ankle sprain)

S Isaiah Lewis: Out

RB Alex Fontenot: Out (chest bruise)

WR Chase Sowell: Out

WR Chase Penry: Out

P Ashton Logan: Out (illness)

Arizona

RB Rayshon Luke: Out indefinitely (leg)

S Jaxen Turner: Doubtful (shoulder)

Players to watch

Colorado

QB Owen McCown is set to make his second career start

S Jeremy Mack totaled four tackles against UCLA and could see the field more with Isaiah Lewis likely out

WR Maurice Bell was McCown’s most-targeted receiver last week

Arizona

RB Michael Wiley will likely be used heavily against Colorado’s struggling run defense

WR Jacob Cowing recorded 133 receiving yards and a touchdown against Cal

DE Jalen Harris won the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week in early September

Further reading

