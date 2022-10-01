Colorado vs. Arizona: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
The 0-4 Colorado Buffaloes are in search of their first road win since 2020 as they travel to face the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson on Saturday.
In less than one calendar year, the Buffs have gone from beating the Wildcats 34-0 last season to becoming nearly 20-point underdogs against the same opponent. How did that happen? Well, CU’s offensive struggles have taken a step back while Arizona and its new quarterback Jayden de Laura have done quite the opposite.
The Buffs and Wildcats are set for some Pac-12 After Dark action on Saturday, and below is all the information you need to watch or stream the action.
Here's when you should tune in to see the game
Date: Saturday, Oct. 1
Time: 7:30 p.m. MT (6:30 p.m. PT)
TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Colorado at Arizona injury report
Colorado
S Isaiah Lewis: Out
RB Alex Fontenot: Out (chest bruise)
WR Chase Sowell: Out
WR Chase Penry: Out
P Ashton Logan: Out (illness)
Arizona
RB Rayshon Luke: Out indefinitely (leg)
S Jaxen Turner: Doubtful (shoulder)
Players to watch
Colorado
QB Owen McCown is set to make his second career start
S Jeremy Mack totaled four tackles against UCLA and could see the field more with Isaiah Lewis likely out
WR Maurice Bell was McCown’s most-targeted receiver last week
Arizona
RB Michael Wiley will likely be used heavily against Colorado’s struggling run defense
WR Jacob Cowing recorded 133 receiving yards and a touchdown against Cal
DE Jalen Harris won the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week in early September
