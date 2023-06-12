Colorado to visit CSU Rams, Nique Clifford at Moby Arena in 2023-24

The CU Buffs and CSU Rams are set to square off once again next season on the hardwood. This time, however, the in-state rivalry will move up north to Fort Collins for the home-and-home finale at Moby Arena.

At the CU Events Center last season, the Buffs beat Colorado State, 93-65, with KJ Simpson going off for 27 points. Colorado’s most recent game at Moby also resulted in a 56-48 victory in 2019.

Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award finalist Isaiah Stevens is returning to CSU for a fifth year and the Rams also picked up former Buffs guard Nique Clifford from the transfer portal.

BuffZone’s Pat Rooney additionally confirmed that the Colorado men’s basketball team will host both Towson and Pepperdine as part of its nonconference schedule.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire