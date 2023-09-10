Colorado versus Nebraska: CU shucks Huskers

Sep. 9—The University of Colorado's new-look Buffaloes defeated the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers, CU's bitter, longtime rivals from Big 8 and Big 12 days, Saturday at Folsom Field. The Buffs clinched their 2023 season home opener Saturday afternoon with a 36-14 win, and enthusiastic fans rushed the field. New head coach Deion Sanders, above, has led his team to a 2-0 start. Complete game coverage starts in Sports, Page C1. Cliff Grassmick — Staff Photographer