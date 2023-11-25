Colorado at Utah: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
We’ve reached the final Saturday of the college football regular season.
Earlier this fall, Colorado was the biggest story in the sport, but Deion Sanders’ Buffs (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12) are now riding a five-game losing streak heading into their finale at Utah (7-4, 4-4). Head coach Kyle Whittingham’s Utes have also fallen off recently, though, with losses in three of their last four games.
The Buffs will be looking for their first win at Rice-Eccles Stadium since 2011 when Colorado and Utah met for the first time as Pac-12 members.
Now 12 years later, the Buffs and Utes will play their final Pac-12 Conference game on Saturday before joining the Big 12 next year.
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 25
Time: 1:00 p.m. MT
TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
Colorado injury report
TE Louis Passarello — Out
QB Shedeur Sanders — Questionable
LB Juwan Mitchell — Questionable (out vs. Washington State)
CB Omarion Cooper — Questionable (out vs. Washington State)
DB Myles Slusher — Questionable (out vs. Washington State)
DB Vito Tisdale — Questionable (out vs. Washington State)
LB/S Trevor Woods — Questionable (out vs. Washington State)
LB Brendan Gant — Questionable (out vs. Washington State)
RB Charlie Offerdahl — Questionable
S Ben Finneseth — Questionable
Utah injury report
TE Brant Kuithe — Out
QB Cam Rising — Out
TE Thomas Yassmin — Out
WR Mycah Pittman — Out
RB Chris Curry — Out
DE Logan Fano — Out
QB Brandon Rose — Out
RB Micah Bernard — Out
DE Jonah Elliss — Out
LB Karene Reid — Out
S Cole Bishop — Questionable
QB Bryson Barnes — Questionable
Colorado players to watch
Linebacker LaVonta Bentley had a big game last week at Washington State, recording 10 tackles, 1.5 TFLs and a sack.
Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones produced a season-high eight tackles last week
Running back Dylan Edwards could enjoy a big game with Utah being thin on its defensive line
Utah players to watch
Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson has three 100-yard rushing games this season
Wide receiver Devaughn Vele is coming off back-to-back 100-yard receiving games
Defensive end Connor O’Toole had 1.5 TFLs, one sack, two pass breakups and a blocked field goal last week vs. Arizona
