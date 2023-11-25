Colorado at Utah: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

We’ve reached the final Saturday of the college football regular season.

Earlier this fall, Colorado was the biggest story in the sport, but Deion Sanders’ Buffs (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12) are now riding a five-game losing streak heading into their finale at Utah (7-4, 4-4). Head coach Kyle Whittingham’s Utes have also fallen off recently, though, with losses in three of their last four games.

The Buffs will be looking for their first win at Rice-Eccles Stadium since 2011 when Colorado and Utah met for the first time as Pac-12 members.

Now 12 years later, the Buffs and Utes will play their final Pac-12 Conference game on Saturday before joining the Big 12 next year.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. MT

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Colorado injury report

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

TE Louis Passarello — Out

QB Shedeur Sanders — Questionable

LB Juwan Mitchell — Questionable (out vs. Washington State)

CB Omarion Cooper — Questionable (out vs. Washington State)

DB Myles Slusher — Questionable (out vs. Washington State)

DB Vito Tisdale — Questionable (out vs. Washington State)

LB/S Trevor Woods — Questionable (out vs. Washington State)

LB Brendan Gant — Questionable (out vs. Washington State)

RB Charlie Offerdahl — Questionable

S Ben Finneseth — Questionable

Utah injury report

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

TE Brant Kuithe — Out

QB Cam Rising — Out

TE Thomas Yassmin — Out

WR Mycah Pittman — Out

RB Chris Curry — Out

DE Logan Fano — Out

QB Brandon Rose — Out

RB Micah Bernard — Out

DE Jonah Elliss — Out

LB Karene Reid — Out

S Cole Bishop — Questionable

QB Bryson Barnes — Questionable

Colorado players to watch

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Linebacker LaVonta Bentley had a big game last week at Washington State, recording 10 tackles, 1.5 TFLs and a sack.

Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones produced a season-high eight tackles last week

Running back Dylan Edwards could enjoy a big game with Utah being thin on its defensive line

Utah players to watch

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson has three 100-yard rushing games this season

Wide receiver Devaughn Vele is coming off back-to-back 100-yard receiving games

Defensive end Connor O’Toole had 1.5 TFLs, one sack, two pass breakups and a blocked field goal last week vs. Arizona

MORE

READ: Four-star athlete Kam Mikell commits to Colorado

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire