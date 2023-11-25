Colorado-Utah football: Predictions, odds, how to watch Pac-12 finale for Buffs, Utes

TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Bryson Barnes #16 of the Utah Utes attempts a pass during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

It's the regular season finale of college football and the final week of full Pac-12 Conference play with the current members. Saturday's Pac-12 action kicks off with the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12) heading west to take on the Utah Utes (7-4, 4-4). This is the final Pac-12 matchup between the two teams before both programs move to the Big 12 Conference next season.

The Utes are wrapping up their worst Pac-12 season since 2017, the last time they had at least four conference losses. After going scoreless in the second half to lose 35-28 on the road to No. 5 Washington, the Utes lost 42-18 to No. 16 Arizona last week. Utah's typically tough defense gave up 28 points in the first quarter alone and couldn't catch up.

“I told our players it’s really tough to win a football game when you go down 28 zip,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said after the game. “That’s a lot to overcome. That all happened in a blink of an eye it seemed.”

That was Utah's biggest Pac-12 loss since 2014 and a big blemish for the two-time defending conference champions.

Colorado's in worse shape. The Buffaloes have fallen flat since giving up a 29-point lead in their 46-43 loss to Stanford in double overtime. Subsequent losses to UCLA, Oregon State, Arizona, and Washington State turned a promising 4-2 start into another seven-loss season, the Buffaloes' sixth in the last seven years.

It went from bad to worse last week with starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders leaving the game after a big hit in Colorado's 56-14 loss in Pullman, Wash. Sanders is day-to-day on whether or not he'll return for the season finale or backup Ryan Staub will get the start.

“Shedeur is not feeling well right now,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said Tuesday. “We’re praying that he gets healthy and he’s able to play because he is who he is. When he’s on the field, we have a tremendous chance to win.”

Even if Sanders plays, Utah will be another tough task for the Buffaloes. The Utes are looking to bounce back after their first consecutive losses since 2021.

NCAAF odds Week 12: Colorado Buffaloes at Utah Utes

The Utes are heavily favored to get a bounce-back win on Saturday at home over Colorado, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Utah (-22.5)

Moneyline: Utah (-2000); Colorado (+1000)

Over/under: 52 points

Colorado at Utah predictions roundup

Colorado Buffaloes Wire: Utah 24, Colorado 14

Tony Cosolo writes, "Utah has struggled to find its footing in Pac-12 play, mainly because the team has been without star QB Cam Rising for the entire season. The Utes will again be without Rising but should be able to take care of the Buffs at home."

ESPN: Utah has an 87.2% chance of victory

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) rating system puts the Utes in the top half of the conference at 11.3 rating. Colorado, meanwhile, is near the bottom of the conference at a -2.7. That difference in rating and Utah playing at home - where they've only lost once in the last three years - gives the Utes the edge here.

Sporting News: Colorado +22.5

Caleb Tallman says, "Colorado will want to end the season on a high note and will play the best game we have seen over the second half of the season. It won't be enough against a more talented Utah team. As long as Utah doesn't lose the turnover battle, they will win, but it will be close."

PicksWise: Utah -22

Michael Petty writes, "The Utes are 6-1 against the spread in their last 7 against Colorado and 4-2 in their last 6 games. They are also 5-1 straight up at home and 4-2 against the spread. Take the Utes to dominate at home against a Colorado team that doesn’t have much to play for."

How to Watch Colorado at Utah: TV channel and streaming

When: Saturday, Nov. 25, 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Cable TV: Pac-12 Networks

Streaming: Pac12.com; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch the latest football action on Fubo

Utah Utes football 2023 schedule and results

Week 1: Fri. 09/01: Utah 24-11 Florida Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Utah 20-13 Baylor Final

Week 3: Sat 09/16: Utah 31-7 Weber State Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Utah 14-7 UCLA Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Utah 7-21 Oregon State Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Utah 34-14 Cal Final

Week 8: Sun. 10/22: Utah 34-32 USC Final

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Utah 6-35 Oregon Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Utah 55-3 Arizona State Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Utah 28-35 Washington Final

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Utah 18-42 Arizona Final

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Utah vs. Colorado, 3:00 p.m., ET, Pac-12 Networks

Colorado Buffaloes football 2023 schedule and results

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Colorado 45-42 TCU Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Colorado 36-14 Nebraska Final

Week 3: Sat 09/16: Colorado 43-35 Colorado State Final 2OT

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Colorado 6-42 Oregon Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Colorado 48-41 USC Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Colorado 27-24 Arizona State Final

Week 7: Fri. 10/13: Colorado 43-46 Stanford Final 2OT

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Bye

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Colorado 16-28 UCLA Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Colorado 19-26 Oregon State Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Colorado 31-34 Arizona Final

Week 12: Fri. 11/17: Colorado 14-56 Washington State Final

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Colorado at Utah, TBD

