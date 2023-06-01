Colorado-USC in Week 5 of 2023 season could be on ESPN College GameDay

The USC Trojans will certainly have all of the eyeballs with an upgraded defense and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams returning. However, the Colorado Buffaloes are generating a ton of buzz despite going 1-11 last season. After all, that’s what happens when you hire Deion Sanders.

As a result, there’s a possibility of USC-Colorado being on College Gameday for Week 5, per Jack Carlough of Buffaloes Wire.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I would be surprised if ESPN’s College GameDay doesn’t select a Buffaloes game this fall. The only question is, when?

“Head coach Deion Sanders’ first home game against Nebraska in Week 2 is the fan favorite to be chosen, but Colorado’s Pac-12 opener at Oregon isn’t a poor option either. If neither of those games are picked and depending on how well the Buffs begin the season, then Week 5 vs. USC also presents a great matchup.”

ESPN will definitely want to grab some of this Coach Prime hype, and USC coming to Boulder for Deion’s first Pac-12 home game against the Pac-12 favorites is already a flurry of storylines. Let’s see what happens but it’s definitely a legitimate possibility.

More #WeAreUnited!

One athlete's view of #WeAreUnited: defining real progress

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire