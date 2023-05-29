Colorado-USC an intriguing option for ESPN College GameDay in Week 5

I would be surprised if ESPN’s College GameDay doesn’t select a Buffaloes game this fall. The only question is, when?

Head coach Deion Sanders’ first home game against Nebraska in Week 2 is the fan favorite to be chosen, but Colorado’s Pac-12 opener at Oregon isn’t a poor option either. If neither of those games are picked and depending on how well the Buffs begin the season, then Week 5 vs. USC also presents a great matchup.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports offered his week-by-week predictions as to where College GameDay will be and he sees ESPN’s crew coming to Folsom Field for that Week 5 game against the Trojans:

Pay close attention to the possibility of USC at Colorado in this spot if the Buffs come out of the gates hotter than everyone expects, and much of that same process lies here with the potential Georgia at Auburn and first-year coach Hugh Freeze. The Tigers’ September slate is manageable, but who knows how the Aggies respond to 2022’s five-win faceplant. This SEC rivalry is ripe for College GameDay if both teams are unblemished and ranked, which is a possibility. So, ESPN is either heading to the Pac-12 or SEC in Week 5.

USC, which has never lost to Colorado, was nearly a CFP team last year and the Trojans also return Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Colorado’s season opener at TCU was recently announced as FOX’s Week 1 Big Noon Kickoff game.

