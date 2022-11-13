Colorado upsets No. 11 Tennessee in Nashville
Colorado men's basketball used a strong second half to upset No. 11 Tennessee in Nashville. KJ Simpson led the Buffs with 23 points.
Betting information has been released for Nebraska's upcoming game against Wisconsin, and the Huskers will be double-digit underdogs for the third consecutive week. The Badgers have opened as a 13-point favorite over Nebraska (3-7, 2-5 Big Ten) as the Huskers look to rebound and hope to do so with Casey Thompson under center.
KJ Simpson had 23 points and 10 rebounds, both career highs for the sophomore, to lead Colorado to an 78-66 upset victory over No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday. Tristan de Silva added 14 points for the Buffaloes, who shot 43.5% from the field, compared with the Volunteers' 25.4%. “Today was about Colorado, and (Simpson) was terrific,” Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said.
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
