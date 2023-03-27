Duke men’s basketball receives big boost for next season

Associated Press

—1B José Abreu, Houston Astros: Abreu has been one of baseball's most consistent performers since his big league debut in 2014. The three-time All-Star hit .317 with 19 homers and 60 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, winning the AL MVP award. After beginning his major league career with the Chicago White Sox, Abreu finalized a $58.5 million, three-year contract with the World Series champions in November.