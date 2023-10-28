Colorado at UCLA: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Two wins in five games are needed for Colorado to reach bowl eligibility, something that few outsiders expected head coach Deion Sanders to accomplish in his first season leading the Buffs.

The first of those five remaining regular season games comes Saturday against a 5-2 UCLA team that has also exceeded expectations this fall. Surprisingly, the Chip Kelly-led Bruins have been led by their defense and a strong rushing attack. Entering Week 9, UCLA’s D has surrendered a Pac-12-best 282.6 total yards per game.

Colorado, which is looking for its first win at the historic Rose Bowl since 2002, is 5-13 all-time against the UCLA Bruins.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 5:30 p.m. MT (4:30 p.m. PT)

TV Channel: ABC

Colorado injury report

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

RT Savion Washington — Questionable

TE Louis Passarello — Out

UCLA injury report

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

QB Collin Schlee — Probable

WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala — Questionable

LB Ale Kaho — Questionable

Colorado players to watch

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Safety Trevor Woods is expected to again be used more as a linebacker

Wide receiver Xavier Weaver scored three total touchdowns in Colorado’s previous game against Stanford

Left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan will be among those responsible for slowing UCLA’s pass rush

UCLA players to watch

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Carson Steele leads the Bruins with 599 net rushing yards

Defensive lineman Laiatu Latu owns 10 TFLs and 6.5 sacks on the season

Wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, a transfer from Cal, caught his third touchdown of the season last week against Stanford

