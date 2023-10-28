Colorado at UCLA: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
Two wins in five games are needed for Colorado to reach bowl eligibility, something that few outsiders expected head coach Deion Sanders to accomplish in his first season leading the Buffs.
The first of those five remaining regular season games comes Saturday against a 5-2 UCLA team that has also exceeded expectations this fall. Surprisingly, the Chip Kelly-led Bruins have been led by their defense and a strong rushing attack. Entering Week 9, UCLA’s D has surrendered a Pac-12-best 282.6 total yards per game.
Colorado, which is looking for its first win at the historic Rose Bowl since 2002, is 5-13 all-time against the UCLA Bruins.
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28
Time: 5:30 p.m. MT (4:30 p.m. PT)
TV Channel: ABC
Colorado injury report
RT Savion Washington — Questionable
TE Louis Passarello — Out
UCLA injury report
QB Collin Schlee — Probable
WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala — Questionable
LB Ale Kaho — Questionable
Colorado players to watch
Safety Trevor Woods is expected to again be used more as a linebacker
Wide receiver Xavier Weaver scored three total touchdowns in Colorado’s previous game against Stanford
Left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan will be among those responsible for slowing UCLA’s pass rush
UCLA players to watch
Running back Carson Steele leads the Bruins with 599 net rushing yards
Defensive lineman Laiatu Latu owns 10 TFLs and 6.5 sacks on the season
Wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, a transfer from Cal, caught his third touchdown of the season last week against Stanford
