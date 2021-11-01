Colorado at UCLA kickoff time and TV info announced

The Colorado Buffaloes will enjoy a 7 p.m. MT (or 6 p.m. PT) kickoff time when they face the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Nov, 13. This Week 11 matchup will be televised by the Pac-12 Network as well.

It will mark the second consecutive evening game for the Buffs after they host Oregon State at 5 p.m. MT on Saturday.

Game times and television information were also announced on Monday for the five other Pac-12 games on Nov. 13.:

Utah at Arizona: Noon MT/11 a.m. PT, Pac-12 Network

USC at California: 12:30 p.m. PT, FS1

Stanford at Oregon State: 2:30 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network

Arizona State at Washington: 4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT, FS1

Washington State at Oregon: 7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN