Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter to be out three weeks, coach Deion Sanders says

Colorado will face the toughest opponents on its schedule in the coming weeks, and it will have to do so without one of its star players.

Two-way star Travis Hunter will be out for three weeks, head coach Deion Sanders told 247 Sports.

Hunter's injury was not specified, but the receiver and cornerback for the Buffaloes appeared to be hurt in the first quarter of Colorado's overtime win over rival Colorado State. On offense, quarterback Shedeur Sanders overthrew Hunter, but Colorado State defender Henry Blackburn delivered a late hit on Hunter that was heavily criticized. Blackburn was assessed an unnecessary roughness penalty, but many believed he should've been disqualified from the game and it be ruled targeting.

Hunter would play the rest of the first half, but coming out of halftime, it was reported Hunter was taken to a local hospital and was out for the remainder of the game.

After the win, Sanders said he heard Hunter would be "out for a few weeks" but didn't have any updates on what happened to him.

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) walks on the field against the Colorado State Rams during the first half at Folsom Field.

Which Colorado games will Travis Hunter miss?

Ranked No. 19 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, Colorado (3-0) will severely miss the No. 1 recruit of the 2022 class as it enters the toughest two-game stretch of its schedule. The Buffaloes will visit No. 11 Oregon on Saturday, and will host No. 5 Southern California in two weeks. Hunter will also be out when Colorado goes on the road to face Arizona State on Oct. 7.

Hunter is third in receptions for Colorado, with 16 catches for 213 yards in three games. On defense, he serves as the primary cornerback and has nine tackles with one interception.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colorado's Travis Hunter to miss key games after late hit