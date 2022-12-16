Colorado’s Tristan da Silva discusses career night against North Alabama
Fresh off a career-high 25 points, Colorado's Tristan da Silva talked to Pac-12 Networks following the Buffaloes' 84-60 win against North Alabama.
Fresh off a career-high 25 points, Colorado's Tristan da Silva talked to Pac-12 Networks following the Buffaloes' 84-60 win against North Alabama.
The 49ers have officially clinched a playoff spot.
Nick Bosa made sure not to draw a penalty on this sack of Geno Smith.
The San Francisco 49ers are NFC West champs after defeating the Seattle Seahawks. Here are the winners and losers from "Thursday Night Football."
Every year, Dec. 15 generates a lot of buzz because it is considered the unofficial start of the NBA trade season: As of today, 74 players who signed new contracts this summer become eligible to be traded. It’s a day that gets hopes up, and then… Crickets. It takes the pressure of a deadline to
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]
Here's how the NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. San Francisco is first team to wrap up a division.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are reaping the benefits of his World Series win in addition to his new two-year $86 million deal with the New York Mets, in St. Barts.
Brandon Crawford spoke to The Athletic and acknowledged that he has been told he will have to change positions with Carlos Correa taking over at shortstop.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.
The Cubs did not advance in talks with top free agent shortstop Carlos Correa beyond discussing range and parameters, before pivoting to Dansby Swanson.
The 2022 PNC Championship takes place this Saturday, December 17 through Sunday, December 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods will return to the action with his son Charlie, a budding star in his own right, after finishing in seventh place in 2020 and as runner-up last year.
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
49ers QB Brock "Mr. Irrelevant" Purdy continues to make big plays. This time, he goofed Seattle's linebackers with pump fakes and a TD pass.
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before the play, Goff had some choice [more]
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
The NFL's standards for roughing the passer are ridiculous, and the league clearly needs to make changes.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Is there an actual chance France could have 2022 Ballon dOr winner Karim Benzema on the pitch for Sundays FIFA World Cup Final against Argentina?
Premier League champions City had 16 players in Qatar - more than any other team
Could the Red Sox sign Dansby Swanson in free agency after letting Xander Bogaerts walk to the Padres? It appears they're still in the mix for the shortstop, but they have competition.