Colorado’s Tristan da Silva accepts green room invite to 2024 NBA draft

Cody Williams won’t be the only former Colorado Buffalo men’s basketball player at the Barclays Center for the 2024 NBA draft next week. Tristan da Silva will be there too, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Da Silva and Williams are among the 24 players who have accepted their green room invite to the draft. KJ Simpson, another Buff expected to be drafted, has yet to receive an invite and probably won’t given his second-round projection.

Before last season, the 6-foot-9 da Silva was regarded as one of the best returning forwards in college basketball. After an impressive postseason showing, da Silva is now widely expected to be a first-round selection. Most mock drafts have da Silva going in the 10-20 range, though he’ll likely land just outside the lottery.

Da Silva averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 49.3% shooting from the field, including 39.5% from 3-point range, last season. He also showed his two-way upside, averaging 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per night while posting the 15th-best defensive win shares in the Pac-12 (1.6).

The 2024 NBA draft will commence on Wednesday, June 26.

24 accepted NBA draft green room invites: Zaccharie Risacher

Alex Sarr

Donovan Clingan

Reed Sheppard

Matas Buzelis

Stephon Castle

Dalton Knecht

Tidjane Salaun

Ron Holland

Cody Williams

Devin Carter

Ja’Kobe Walter

Rob Dillingham

Nikola Topic

Jared McCain

Johnny Furphy

Kyshawn… pic.twitter.com/edDAzakDNj — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire