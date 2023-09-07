Colorado trending well with top-ranked 2025 QB Bryce Underwood

Under head coach Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes have stolen the spotlight of the college football world. After Shedeur Sanders, Colorado’s current starting quarterback, shattered the school’s single-game passing record, the Buffs have now emerged as a top contender for the No. 1 QB in the 2025 class.

On Wednesday, Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports wrote that Bryce Underwood, a five-star QB from Michigan, is interested in playing for Deion Sanders. Wiltfong reported that Coach Prime spoke with Underwood earlier this week about setting up a visit to Boulder, possibly for the Buffs’ game against USC on Sept. 30.

“Honestly I felt I wouldn’t say nervous, but it was very exciting to have my first conversation (with Sanders),” Underwood told 247Sports. “It was good to have my first conversation with him.”

Underwood’s father, Jaquan, shared that it would be special for his son to play for Coach Prime.

“We were able to talk to Prime,” Jaquan Underwood told 247Sports. “Everybody pitches they want Bryce to take the keys to their offense. They think he’s a guy to backup or be mentored by Shedeur. Just having that opportunity and Prime is a legend. When I was a kid I wanted to be like Prime. I played corner. Having that guy on the other end talking to my son, it was surreal. “We really like Colorado.”

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire