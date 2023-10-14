Colorado’s Travis Hunter, Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor combine for 434 receiving yards

Talk about a pair of talented wide receivers.

Stanford came away with a 46-43 victory on Friday night at Folsom Field.

In the game, Cardinal freshman Elic Ayomanor caught 13 passes for 294 yards and 3 touchdowns.

1️⃣3️⃣ on Friday the 13th 😈 97 YARDS TO THE 🏠 @StanfordFball pic.twitter.com/hvJ35gLjvq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

The player guarding Ayomanor on many routes was Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

When Hunter wasn’t trying to keep up with Ayomanor, he was running pass routes himself.

Hunter had 12 catches for 140 receiving yards and 2 TD receptions.

Travis Hunter with another TD! 🔥@CUBuffsFootball extends the lead 🦬 pic.twitter.com/ntLVHfuVDI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

When the stats were totaled for the pair it added up to a mind-blowing 25 catches for 434 receiving yards and 5 TDs.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire