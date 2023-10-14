Advertisement

Colorado’s Travis Hunter, Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor combine for 434 receiving yards

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Talk about a pair of talented wide receivers.

Stanford came away with a 46-43 victory on Friday night at Folsom Field.

In the game, Cardinal freshman Elic Ayomanor caught 13 passes for 294 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The player guarding Ayomanor on many routes was Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

When Hunter wasn’t trying to keep up with Ayomanor, he was running pass routes himself.

Hunter had 12 catches for 140 receiving yards and 2 TD receptions.

When the stats were totaled for the pair it added up to a mind-blowing 25 catches for 434 receiving yards and 5 TDs.

