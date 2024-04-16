Colorado transfer portal is going crazy again under Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes, under Deion Sanders, are once again lighting up the transfer portal with both departures and arrivals. Last year’s Colorado roster was a product of a huge influx of transfers after a mass exodus out of Boulder. This year’s roster might not endure as many changes as the 2023 roster did, but there’s still quite a lot of movement at Coach Prime’s program.

Buffaloes Wire reports that 2023 starting offensive lineman Savion Washington is hitting the transfer portal.

“An Akron, Ohio native, Washington missed some time last fall due to an ankle injury but still managed 660 snaps across 10 games played. He finished the season with a Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 69.4.

“Washington’s departure is somewhat expected considering how much talent head coach Deion Sanders has added this offseason on the offensive line. With about two weeks remaining in Colorado’s spring camp, Indiana transfer Kahlil Benson appears to be O-line coach Phil Loadholt’s top option at right tackle.”

CBS Sports college football reporter and analyst Shehan Jeyarajah notes that Colorado now has zero returning offensive line starters from 2023 with Washington’s exit. While it’s true that Colorado’s offensive line was not particularly good last year, having a completely new line is far from an ideal situation at any college football program. Constant large-scale restructuring of rosters invites a lack of continuity and stability, which shows up in a negative way at some point in a season.

One wonders if Deion Sanders can make this mad-scientist formula work at Colorado.

Colorado could have returned three primary offensive line starters in 2024. With Savion Washington's entry to the transfer portal, the Buffs are down to zero. Does continuity matter on the offensive line? We're about to find out.https://t.co/pmbbG5m3iw — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) April 16, 2024

