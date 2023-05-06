How Colorado’s transfer exodus compares to other major purges in the portal era

Not many scholarship players from last season’s 1-11 Colorado team are still in Boulder as new head coach Deion Sanders turned over the Buffaloes roster he inherited at a truly remarkable pace.

Some college football followers have criticized Coach Prime’s strategy while others believe it was only necessary to clean a house that was in desperate need of it. Regardless, all eyes are on the Buffs heading into the 2023 season.

ESPN recently published an article that examined the historic numbers around Colorado’s roster turnover, and perhaps most staggering was the number of Buffs who entered the portal this offseason.

Since the transfer portal was implemented in 2018, here’s how Colorado’s player exodus compares to other notable purges (h/t ESPN):

2022-23 Oregon and South Florida: 44 players entered at each school

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe (10) during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

While Oregon’s roster turnover hasn’t received quite the same amount of attention compared to Colorado’s, it’s certainly notable that 44 Ducks are now gone following a 10-3 season.

2020-21 Tennessee: 46 departing players

Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt during an SEC game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas A&M Aggies held at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

After 46 Volunteers left after a 3-7 2020 season, Tennessee improved to 7-6 in 2021 and 11-2 in 2022.

2022-23 Ole Miss: 48 departing players

Dec 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels defense lines up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders defense in the first half in the 2022 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Davison Igbinosun, quarterback Luke Altmyer and EDGE Jaron Willis are three of the biggest Rebels to transfer this offseason

2021-22 Arkansas State: 50 departing players

Story continues

Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves linebacker Jeffmario Brown (28) celebrates with linebacker Jaden Harris (11), safety Jarius Reimonenq (6) and defensive lineman Terry Hampton (97) after intercepting a pass against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Former Arkansas State tight end Seydou Traore left the Red Wolves and committed to Colorado in December before re-entering the portal just last week.

2022-23 Colorado: 71 departing players

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 2: Running back Deion Smith #20 of the Colorado Buffaloes breaks away from a tackle attempt by cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson #1 of the TCU Horned Frogs in the first quarter of a game at Folsom Field on September 2, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Montana Lemonious-Craig, Jordyn Tyson, Deion Smith, Nikko Reed, Jalen Sami and Jake Wiley are just a few names that have exited Boulder.

However, Brian Howell of BuffZone noted that ESPN may have been counting walk-ons and players looking to get an extra year of eligibility through the portal.

The only way they're getting 71 is if they're counting walk-ons and a couple players who went into the portal hoping to get an extra year of eligibility but didn't. It's still high, but the actual number of scholarship guys who have transferred since August is 56. #cubuffs https://t.co/hwvp6ed30G — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) May 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire