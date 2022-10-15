Colorado topples Cal, last school to earn win in 2022

And then there were none with no wins.

Colorado was the last winless school in FCS.

The Buffaloes had been brutal in 2022.

And then they got to face the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday.

This is how the last winless team in the country avoided the infamy of continuing in that role.

Um, he had it, and then he didn’t.

Final score: Colorado 20, Cal 13 in overtime, no less.

Colorado is 1-5 and 1-2 in the Pac-12.

Cal is 3-3 and 1-2 in conference play.

Final: Colorado 20, Cal 13 This… pic.twitter.com/Cyc8TbFVun — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) October 15, 2022

The Colorado Buffaloes get the win in OT‼️ They were the last FBS team without a W. pic.twitter.com/AKs5cQqoGg — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 15, 2022

