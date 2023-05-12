Colorado in top seven for four-star 2024 TE Caleb Odom

The recruiting trail doesn’t stop for Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders. With spring football in the rearview mirror, the Buffs are busy as ever on the recruiting front.

The Buffs are now in the top seven for talented four-star class of 2024 tight end Caleb Odom, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. Other schools Odom is considering include Alabama, Penn State, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Florida and Georgia, so the Buffs have some tough competition once again.

Odom is considering a visit to Boulder sometime in June, according to 247Sports.

The Carrollton High School (Georgia) prospect is the No. 5 TE in his class (247Sports) and has one more year of high school football remaining before heading to college. Odom had a monster junior season, catching 63 passes for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns while helping Carrollton reach the Georgia AAAAAAA state finals.

The Buffs brought in veteran coach Tim Brewster to work with the tight ends, and his presence should help the position grow immensely over the next few years. Being coached by Deion Sanders is also a bonus, and the Buffs landing Odom would be a massive get for them.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Caleb Odom is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’6 215 TE from Carrollton, GA is ranked as a Top 40 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 TE) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/Rh4iXgScdh pic.twitter.com/cNMRQh6mtc — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 12, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Recruiting!

Colorado hosts four-star class of 2024 forward Sebastian Rancik on an official visit Colorado offers 2025 four-star CB Blake Woodby Notable prospects, transfers Colorado football has offered so far in May

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire