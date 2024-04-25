Colorado’s top athlete commits to Nebraska

A Colorado athlete became Nebraska’s seventh commitment to the class of 2025 on Thursday afternoon. Tanner Terch is a three-star prospect out of Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado.

According to 247Sports, he is currently ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Colorado for the class of 2025. Terch told the recruiting service On3 that the city of Lincoln impressed him during his campus visit.

“Out of all of the places we have been, Lincoln had a special sparkle to it. It really stuck for me. It felt like the people cared a lot. Everywhere I was and everyone I talked to knew who I was, and it felt like they genuinely cared.”

Before announcing his commitment, Terch visited Army, Colorado State, Kansas State, and Wyoming. Last season, Terch had 55 receptions for 876 yards and eight touchdowns, finishing the season with 1,317 all-purpose yards and ten touchdowns.

