Colorado’s top 10 men’s basketball recruits since 2000

The Colorado men’s basketball program entered the national spotlight on Wednesday when one of the nation’s top 2023 recruits announced his commitment to the Buffs. Arizona product Cody Williams, a five-star small forward and the No. 5 player nationally at his position, immediately became one of the top all-time recruits in the history of CU.

Looking back at the past 23 years, Colorado recruiting took a major leap forward when Tad Boyle took over in 2010, and his latest find in Williams appears to be his biggest treasure.

Per the 247Sports database, below are the top 10 Buffs men’s hoops recruits since 2000 according to their rating:

Dominique Collier (2014) - .9477

Mar 8, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Dominique Collier (15) dribbles against Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) during a quarterfinals match of the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Nique Clifford (2020) - .9520

Mar 11, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Nique Clifford (32) shoots against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tre'Shaun Fletcher (2013) - .9535

Dec 7, 2013; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard/forward Tre’Shaun Fletcher (10) reacts with guard Spencer Dinwiddie (25) and forward Dustin Thomas (13) and guard/forward Tre’Shaun Fletcher (10) and forward Josh Scott (40) in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Coors Events Center. The Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 75-72. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Quincy Allen (2021) - .9642

Oct 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Colorado Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle during Pac-12 Media Day at Pac-12 Network Studios. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

KJ Simpson (2021) - .9655

Feb 3, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) shoots the ball between Oregon Ducks guard De’Vion Harmon (5) and center Franck Kepnang (22) and forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) in the first half at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

D'Shawn Schwartz (2017) - .9700

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard D’Shawn Schwartz (5) rebounds over Georgetown Hoyas center Qudus Wahab (34) and forward Jamorko Pickett (1) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson (2012) - .9730

Feb 18, 2017; Eugene, OR, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Xavier Johnson (11) set to shoot the ball in front of Oregon Ducks forward Chris Boucher (25) in the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Lawson Lovering (2021) - .9764

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes center Lawson Lovering (34) blocks UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Scott (2012) - .9810

Dec 7, 2013; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Josh Scott (40) defends an attempt by Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason (0) in the second half at the Coors Events Center. The Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 75-72. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Williams (2023) - .9904, Five-Star

Perry’s Cody Williams (24) drives down the court during a game in the Section 7 basketball tournament at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on June 17, 2022.

High School Basketballl Section 7

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire