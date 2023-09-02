Colorado at TCU: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The start of Colorado’s Coach Prime era is about to begin.

After being named the Buffaloes’ 28th full-time head coach in December, Deion Sanders went to work rebuilding a roster that produced one win in 2022. Nobody is entirely sure what to expect in Sanders’ first year, but the college football world will be watching.

Colorado’s first test of the 2023 season comes against the TCU Horned Frogs, who began their run to the College Football Playoff last season by beating the Buffs in Week 1. However, just like the Buffs, head coach Sonny Dykes’ squad looks quite different than one year ago.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 10 a.m. MT (11 CT)

TV Channel: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Colorado at TCU injury report

Colorado

TE Louis Passarello – OUT

TCU

CB Ish Burdine — OUT

LB Thomas Armstrong — OUT

RB Cam Cook — OUT

Players to watch

Colorado

Speedy running back Dylan Edwards is set to make his college debut.

Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is expected to play both ways.

Myles Slusher will start at nickel

TCU

Chandler Morris takes the reins at QB this year for TCU.

Josh Newton was a first-team All-Big 12 cornerback last season.

247Sports named DL Damonic Williams a true freshman All-American last season.

MORE

READ: What Colorado’s starting lineup could look like against TCU

READ: Takeaways from Colorado’s Week 1 depth chart vs. TCU

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire