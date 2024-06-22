Colorado target three-star OT Jay Gardenhire sets commitment date

Amid a massive recruiting weekend in Boulder, the Colorado Buffaloes learned they could soon receive a big commitment to their future offensive line.

After announcing an offer from the Buffs on Monday, class of 2025 offensive tackle Jay Gardenhire revealed Friday that he plans on announcing his college commitment on Wednesday, June 26 at 3 p.m. MT.

The Buffs should be in good shape, as Gardenhire met with offensive line coach Phil Loadholt earlier this month on an unofficial visit before receiving an offer. Other Power Four programs to offer the Michigan prospect include Pittsburgh and Boston College.

Gardenhire, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, is a giant human, standing at 6-foot-8 and 350 pounds. Since the arrival of Loadholt, it’s clear that Colorado is recruiting bigger OL prospects, and Gardenhire would undoubtedly fit that trend.

Gardenhire plans on announcing his commitment on X and Instagram.

Stay Tuned at 5 on Wednesday !!! pic.twitter.com/gbvXE7Wt0D — Jay Gardenhire (@JayGardenhire) June 22, 2024

